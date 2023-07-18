$900 Million Jackpot: Bay County Residents talk powerball

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday evening’s Powerball jackpot rose to a whopping $900 million.

The prize money increased after Saturday night’s $875 million Jackson ended in a rollover when no one chose the six winning numbers. Powerball jackpots start at $20 million.

The 25-million-dollar increased prize money marked a record setting jackpot. Bay County Residents said that amount of money is life changing.

“I guess it depends on who you ask, but to me, that’s a lot of money,” Clayton Betts said.

Betts said if he won the money he would invest it.

“The biggest thing is passive income. You know getting money to make money that’s a big thing here,” he said.

Jayvaughn Bennett said he would take care of his family and friends.

“Probably set up a trust fund for my two younger sisters I have one that’s two and the one is five so that way they can do anything they wanted to,” Bennett said. “I’d probably set up something for my older siblings because they kind of raise me and I was a bit of a handful as a child so they definitely deserve something for that. The rest of it probably between friends and some more distant family and then after that I’d do what anyone else would do with a lot of money, probably blow it on stupid stuff.”

Mohammad Rabi said he would use the money to help others.

“The first thing, I need to buy a house because I don’t have house. Second thing I would do donations for cancer hospitals for kids and women,” Rabi said.

To win the $900 million jackpot players must match the five white balls and the power ball.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and 21.

