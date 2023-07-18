BSA Troop 850′s Newest Eagle Scout: Piper Saidak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Say hello to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 850 Panama City’s newest Eagle Scout, Piper Saidak.

“I definitely have learned a lot, like leadership. I was in charge of the troop for a while and now I am considered a Scout Master,” Saidak said.

Saidak joined the Girl Scouts when she was in kindergarten. But after seeing her older brother become an accomplished Boy Scout, she wanted more than the Girl Scouts could offer.

So in 2019, when girls first became eligible for the highest scout achievement, Piper knew what she had to do and has been working towards that goal since.

“I’ve completed my scout journey and I have helped the community. I have given people with a problem a solution, and it gives me a little boost in life; confidence boost, knowing that I have completed something that a lot of people start and just don’t finish,” Saidak said.

To become an Eagle Scout, Saidak had to create and complete a project that would benefit the community.

“I had a beneficiary from the other church recommend doing retirement flag boxes because there are a lot of older retired veterans in the area. They had actually talked to him about having a flag retirement box at Grace Presbyterian Church. So I decided to make two flag retirement boxes for Grace Presbyterian and First United Methodist,” Saidak said.

A gesture that touched Pastor Carl Fountain, over at First United Methodist Church in Panama City.

“In this community, we don’t have anything like that. When Piper approached me we were super excited about this opportunity that we would probably be one of the only drop-off spots currently that I am aware of in the Cove and in Panama City community,” Fountain said.

If you have an old American flag you want to properly retire, you can drop it in one of Piper’s boxes.

Troop 850 will take care of the rest and make sure the flag retirement ceremony is done properly.

“It represents our country it represents those who have sacrificed their lives for our country and you really want to represent them,” Saidak said.

Piper’s mom hopes her daughter’s journey to become an Eagle Scout inspires others.

“After Hurricane Michael scouting all but disappeared in Bay County so one of our goals as Scout Masters and Cub Masters is to let the community know scouting is still alive here. We have scouts here and we are actively recruiting. So if you are interested in scouting or know someone who is contact us. We would love for you and your family to come out and visit us at a scout meeting,” Christina Cantrell, Piper’s mom, and Scout Master Troop 850 said.

Not only has Piper achieved the highest honor in Boy Scouts, she is working towards earning the highest honor in Girl Scouts as well. Making her the second person to achieve both in Bay County.

If you would like to drop off a flag the boxes are located at the Grace Presbyterian Chruch at 1415 Airport Rd, Panama City, FL 32405, and First United Methodist Panama City at 903 E 4th St, Panama City, FL 32401.

