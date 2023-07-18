Deputy rounds up llama blocking traffic, sheriff’s office says

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's...
Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.(King County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (Gray News) – Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office received a call over the weekend to handle an unusual menace to society.

According to the sheriff’s office, a llama was standing in the middle of the road and blocking traffic. A delivery driver was unable to fulfill an order and called authorities to report the llama.

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office said the communications center received another call from someone reporting their missing llama.

By the end of the day, the incident came full circle. The llama was reunited with its owner and the driver was able to deliver the package.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic...
PCBPD: One shot at beach resort, suspect in custody
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
PCBPD: Three suspects arrested after woman shot on PCB Saturday
Gavin Handy, 16.
UPDATE: Missing teen found by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies
Authorities said the man ran from U.S. Marshals Task Force members after they tried to serve...
Walton County man arrested after fleeing authorities
evers house
Evers House could close it’s doors

Latest News

Read the label – all federally compliant car seats should say that they conform to all...
Hospital warns counterfeit car seats are on the rise – here’s what to look for
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
14-year-old Eve Register was believed to have run away from a home on Short Drive around 10:00...
Missing juvenile out of Holmes County
At some point, troopers say the driver over-corrected the truck, causing it to veer off the...
Dump truck crash ends in diesel spill, downed poles