Dump truck crash ends in diesel spill, downed poles

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials were left with a mess after a truck crash on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:16 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol says a white MAC dump truck was traveling southbound on State Road 79 on the right outside travel lane, coming to the West Bay Bridge.

At some point, troopers say the driver over-corrected the truck, causing it to veer off the right shoulder and crash into multiple street light poles.

The dump truck reportedly continued to travel on the southbound shoulder and collided with a guardrail, causing severe damage to the vehicle’s right front and rear side.

As a result of the crash, FHP says the left side fuel tank of the truck was hit, and a large amount of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.

Officials closed the right outside traffic lane for about two hours for emergency response crews and Bay County Road & Bridges crews to recover the truck and clean the road.

Troopers say the driver suffered no injuries.

