Evers House could close it’s doors

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Home sweet home” for The Evers House may be no more in a few months.

“We’re kind of getting down to the crunch time now where we’re starting to get a bit nervous,” said Catherine McClellan, The Evers House program director.

Those with the non-profit organization say their lease is up in September.

“We have to be out October 1st clean and ready to go.”

They have been renting this house for the past 3 years. We are told the current owner must sell the house, leaving these women with nowhere to go.

“If we’re shut down, we won’t be able to help them what’s going to happen with them,” said Jennifier Cosson, a case manager at the house.

“We’ve never had to worry about a place to go it’s always just happened for us and it just hasn’t happened yet so now we’re getting a little bit nervous,” said McClellan.

Those with The Evers House say it’s up to them to keep the doors open.

“We’re looking we’re trying to find a place to go,” said McClellan.

There are currently 8 women in this house.

One is Nicole, she has been here for 2 months.

“Getting sober after was one of the hardest things was finding that balance and structure in my life and without having to have a pain pill or alcohol to function throughout the day,” said Nicole Mincey, a client at the house. “And that’s what Evers House has done for is just help get me on that path and have that structure.”

However, she says she isn’t worried about the lease ending.

“[I just have] faith and pray every day and I’m confident it will work out.”

They say looking for a house is challenging.

“Looking for a house that is going to accept us because of what we do there is a lot of stigma around addiction,” said McClellan.

There are only a few short months left, and the next steps are still unknown.

“Honestly I don’t know because when we’re short of cash it’s always been up to me to help to do,” said McClellan.

They say they have always had a place to go.

“It’s never been this before would have to temporarily shut the program down keeping it going on an outpatient thing,” said McClellan.

All they can do is keep looking for a new home.

