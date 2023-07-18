Former commissioner and chairman, John Kady, dies

Kady served as Ward 1 city commissioner from 2009 to 2017, known for pushing for transparency...
Kady served as Ward 1 city commissioner from 2009 to 2017, known for pushing for transparency between the local government and the people.(Destination Panama City)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former commissioner and Chairman of Destination Panama City (DPC), John Kady, has died this week.

In part of a statement sent out from DPC’s CEO Jennifer Vigil, she remarked:

“John was a remarkable individual who embodied the true essence of a public servant. As the CEO of Destination Panama City, I had the privilege of working alongside him to build this organization from its inception. His visionary leadership and meticulous approach helped shape the direction and success of our endeavors. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Gigi and the entire Kady family. We’re grateful for the time they shared John with the community and he will forever be remembered as a visionary, a mentor, and a friend. As we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader, let us also celebrate the incredible legacy John leaves behind.”

Kady served as Ward 1 city commissioner from 2009 to 2017, known for pushing for transparency between the local government and the people.

According to social media posts made by John’s family, he was hospitalized after being treated for pneumonia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic...
PCBPD: One shot at beach resort, suspect in custody
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
PCBPD: Three suspects arrested after woman shot on PCB Saturday
Gavin Handy, 16.
UPDATE: Missing teen found by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies
evers house
Evers House could close it’s doors
Authorities said the man ran from U.S. Marshals Task Force members after they tried to serve...
Walton County man arrested after fleeing authorities

Latest News

Bottle Your Own Wine at Duplin Winery
According to a Facebook post shared by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Perla Olvera was last...
Missing woman in Blountstown
14-year-old Eve Register was believed to have run away from a home on Short Drive around 10:00...
Missing juvenile out of Holmes County
At some point, troopers say the driver over-corrected the truck, causing it to veer off the...
Dump truck crash ends in diesel spill, downed poles