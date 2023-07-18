Man arrested for attempted burglary in Jackson County

Burglary items seized by Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Burglary items seized by Jackson County Sheriff's Office(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he tried to burglarize a home.

On Saturday, around 5:30 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the victim, who said he found a man sleeping in a car in his yard. When the victim made contact with the suspect, the suspect started frantically reaching around inside his vehicle. The victim armed himself with a weapon for his protection. When deputies arrived, they secured the suspect and the victim’s weapon.

Deputies immediately saw burglary tools and a mask in plain view inside the suspect’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a crowbar, lock pick, gloves, masks, knives, brass knuckles, prescription medication not prescribed to the suspect and drug paraphernalia.

A criminal history check was run on the suspect, Charles Leon Carter, and showed that he has a lengthy criminal history involving narcotics use and theft.

Carter was arrested and is being charged with Attempted Burglary, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Armed Trespassing, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription.

