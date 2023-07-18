Missing juvenile out of Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

14-year-old Eve Register was believed to have run away from a home on Short Drive around 10:00 p.m. Monday.

She is described as approximately 5′7″, 147 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Eve or have any information regarding her location, please contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-36681.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.