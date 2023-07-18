Missing woman in Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are on the lookout for a missing woman from Blountstown.

According to a Facebook post shared by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Perla Olvera was last seen Saturday, July 15.

A family member said they were unable to get in contact with her, her phone is going straight to voicemail, and she had missed work.

If you see Perla, you’re urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Blountstown Police Department.

