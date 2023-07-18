NBH makes it official, Matt Knauss is new head football coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The official announcement about a new head football coach at a new A.D. at North Bay Haven came Monday. The school’s Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger introducing those new coaches Monday in a conference room in the school office. The head football coach is Matt Knauss, who was an assistant last year under coach Pate, he was the assistant head coach and Offensive Coordinator. He was named interim head coach several weeks ago after the dismissal of coach Pate after just one year. So Monday’s announcement removing the interim part of his title. For Knauss, this will be his third head coaching gig, three years at Father Lopez in Daytona, two years at Ridgeview in the Jacksonville area. Again he’s been running the show since Pate was let go, that includes during spring practice. So there’s a familiarity between him and the players.

“Definitely a weight off the shoulders, for me and the players as well.” coach Knauss told me. “And that’s what our number one focus is here at North Bay Haven and our program, and our student athletes. Making sure they’re successful not just on the field but also in the classroom. Having that weight off and the certainty of having the interim taking away is a little breath of fresh air.”

And the fact there is familiarity between coach Knauss and his players, well that’s a big advantage he says, heading into fall camp come the end of July.

“You know this is my third coaching job, I did not have this advantage at the other two. You know you spend the first couple of months trying to get to know the kids, get to know the ones, how to motivate them. Some you can coach hard, some you can’t. Some you’ve got to love on ‘em a bit more. Having that figured out before the interim tag is taken off before I’m officially the head coach is definitely an advantage.” Knauss and his Buc’s close to wrapping up summer workouts. They’ll gather back together for the start of official fall practice on the 31st. As for the new Athletic Director, that’s Steve Gillispie who comes in after more than three decades coaching baseball and as administrator on the collegiate level. The Nebraska native started his coaching shortly after he played college baseball at Fort Hayes State in Kansas.

“I coached at my alma mater, proud to do that.” coach Gillispie told em. “Then ended up working at the University of Nebraska, University of Utah. A couple of colleges in California, UAB in Birmingham, Jacksonville State. Finished up my coaching career as a head coach at Youngstown State in Youngstown, Ohio. Then came back to Jacksonville State as an assistant A.D. and administrator and that’s what I’ve been doing the last seven years.”

Both coaches say they’re thrilled to be at a school with great new facilities, with relatively new baseball, softball and football fields being built in the last few years.

