Niceville toddler in critical condition after being pulled from swimming pool

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-year-old child is in critical condition after a near-drowning in a Niceville pool Monday afternoon.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with other first responders, responded to a home on Calloway Drive around 1:05 p.m.

According to officials, when they got to the scene, the child had been pulled from a swimming pool. The toddler was reportedly unconscious and not breathing during CPR but had a weak pulse.

The child was initially taken to Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville, before being transferred to a Pensacola hospital.

OCSO officials said they are still investigating the circumstances around the accident.

