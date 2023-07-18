“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six men are facing charges after a sting operation focusing on unlicensed contractor activity.

Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they worked in conjunction with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) to conduct the sting operation on March 1st and 2nd.

According to officials, DBPR researched unlicensed contractors’ advertising services that require a state license. A DBPR investigator posed as a homeowner and interacted with contractors who agreed to give an estimate on work.

The Okaloosa County Department of Growth Management also assisted in the investigation.

The following men were charged with engaging in contracting business without a license:

- Daemond Keith Powers, 36, of Milton

- Samuel Murat Welshans, 28, of Navarre

- David Kuenzel, 60, of Fort Walton Beach

Three other men were charged with engaging in contracting business without a certificate:

- Christopher Edward Carroll, 39, of Crestview

- Robert Newton Carroll, 70, of Crestview

- William Christopher Strickland, 38, of DeFuniak Springs

Officials want to remind residents to do their homework, so they don’t fall victim to these kinds of crimes.

“With the 2023 hurricane season underway, it’s imperative the public realize how critical it is to make sure anyone they hire to do repairs around their home is licensed and insured,” Sheriff Eric Aden said. “It only takes a few minutes [to] check online and be sure you are taking the right steps to protect your property and your finances from unlicensed contractors who are violating the law.”

The OCSO Crime Prevention Unit advises consumers to use this checklist to ensure safety:

- Be wary of contractors that contact you door-to-door or by telephone; especially those offering bargains, scare tactics, or immediate service.

- Get at least three bids and don’t necessarily choose the lowest bid. You’ll probably get what you paid for and you may not be happy.

- Do not do business with an unlicensed contractor. Check the contractor’s license with your local building department and the Department of Business & Professional Regulations (DBPR).

- Get a reliability report from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

- Get and check at least three customer references.

- Insist on a written contract that details the work to be done and includes the cost of materials used with the start and completion dates.

- Pay minimal upfront for the cost of materials as stated in the contract. Do not pay in cash. Pay be check only and make sure everything is documented on all paperwork, including on the check provided.

- Pay in full only when 1) the job is complete 2) you’re satisfied 3) you’ve received a “lien waiver” showing the contractor has paid sub-contractors and suppliers and 4) an inspector has signed off on the job (if required).

