Temperatures continue to rise Tuesday

High pressure builds Tuesday allowing temperatures to rise into the mid-90s
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday!

We’re waking up to the sights of hazy, grey skies due to thick smoke from Canadian Wildfires in the upper levels of our atmosphere. Temperatures are around normal again this morning but with very humid air remaining in place.

High pressure continues to expand its influence eastward today, which will create hot, sunny, and dry conditions across our area. Add in the dry and stable nature of the smoke above us right now, and there is a lid on the atmosphere in terms of rain chances. Expect temperatures to warm quickly back towards the 90s as a result, with heat indices (feels like temps) in the triple digits. With dry air aloft, we should see some mixing occur inland today, which will decrease dew points and humidity for anyone who stays north of the sea-breeze boundary.

Hot and humid conditions continue through the rest of the work week, with rain chances beginning to squeeze back into the forecast on Friday. A more active pattern will develop for the weekend, with rain chances highest on Sunday and into the start of the next work-week.

