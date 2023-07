PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High pressure dominating the panhandle leaves hot and dry weather for the rest of the work week. Expect temperatures to be in the low to mid 90′s but feels like temperatures in the triple digits. The next chance of rain comes this weekend as that high pressure starts to recede and gets replaced with a cold front.

