UPDATE: Missing Calhoun County woman found in lake

On late Tuesday evening, officials say Perla’s truck was finally located, submerged in Lamonia...
On late Tuesday evening, officials say Perla’s truck was finally located, submerged in Lamonia Lake in the Hugh Creek area of Calhoun County.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New details have come to light in the search for Perla Olvera.

Deputies say it was learned Olvera had last attended a block party in Blountstown and had been to Hugh Creek residence.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Automated License Plate Reader reportedly showed Perla had last traveled on Highway 20, westbound.

All open roadways, private and public, were searched for Perla and her car.

Aerial searches were continued on Tuesday, assisted by Bay County and Jackson County Aviation Units.

On late Tuesday evening, officials say Perla’s truck was finally located, submerged in Lamonia Lake in the Hugh Creek area of Calhoun County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team assisted in locating the car and reportedly found Perla inside.

The investigation is currently ongoing. All family has been notified.

Authorities are on the lookout for a missing woman from Blountstown.

According to a Facebook post shared by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Perla Olvera was last seen Saturday, July 15.

A family member said they were unable to get in contact with her, her phone is going straight to voicemail, and she had missed work.

If you see Perla, you’re urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Blountstown Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
PCBPD: Three suspects arrested after woman shot on PCB Saturday
Rabbits gather on the sidewalk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida...
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has Florida suburb on hunt for new owners
“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity
“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity
14-year-old Eve Register was believed to have run away from a home on Short Drive around 10:00...
Missing juvenile out of Holmes County

Latest News

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly grabbed money from it and ran off.
Authorities looking for snatch-and-grab robbery suspect
Bring the kids along for an unforgettable experience at Panama City Quality of Life's Touch A...
Touch a Truck @ Carl Gray Park
Touch a Truck @ Carl Gray Park
Build your own bouquet at Late Bloomer Flower Shoppe now open in Panama City.
Late Bloomer Flower Shoppe Now Open Downtown Panama City
Late Bloomer Flower Shoppe Now Open Downtown Panama City