UPDATE: Missing Calhoun County woman found in lake

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New details have come to light in the search for Perla Olvera.

Deputies say it was learned Olvera had last attended a block party in Blountstown and had been to Hugh Creek residence.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Automated License Plate Reader reportedly showed Perla had last traveled on Highway 20, westbound.

All open roadways, private and public, were searched for Perla and her car.

Aerial searches were continued on Tuesday, assisted by Bay County and Jackson County Aviation Units.

On late Tuesday evening, officials say Perla’s truck was finally located, submerged in Lamonia Lake in the Hugh Creek area of Calhoun County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team assisted in locating the car and reportedly found Perla inside.

The investigation is currently ongoing. All family has been notified.

Authorities are on the lookout for a missing woman from Blountstown.

According to a Facebook post shared by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Perla Olvera was last seen Saturday, July 15.

A family member said they were unable to get in contact with her, her phone is going straight to voicemail, and she had missed work.

If you see Perla, you’re urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Blountstown Police Department.

