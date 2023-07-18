Walton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager on the beach in Miramar Beach.

In a WCSO Facebook post, Gavin Handy, 16, was last seen walking west on the beach past Whale’s Tale located off of Scenic Gulf Drive. Gavin was last seen wearing purple or pink tie-dye shorts.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by South Walton Fire District Beach Safety and Station 5 personnel, Destin Beach Safety, and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Gavin.

If you see him please call us at (850)-892-8111 or dial 9-1-1.

