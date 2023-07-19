988 Hotline One Year Anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 988 Suicide and crisis lifeline celebrates one year anniversary of the creation of the hotline.

The crisis line was formerly the national suicide prevention lifeline, but the simple 3-digit number aims to make help more accessible for people who are struggling with their mental health.

The line provides free, confidential support 24 hours seven days a week.

Director of Marketing & Public Relations Life Management Kristina Williams says that sometimes calls are routed to the life management centers in Northwest Florida.

She says the 988 hotline has been very beneficial and there are a number of reasons why someone might need these resources.

“There are a lot of reasons someone could be struggling from a mental health crisis,” Williams said. “Depression is actually the number one mental health diagnosis in the country to it could be someone having a severe depression and feeling like there’s no help and no way out. Anxiety, post-traumatic stress. Substance abuse is a mental illness as well that could cause someone to go into a mental health crisis so there are a lot of reasons that someone could be struggling and need that crisis intervention.”

According to the 988 lifeline site the crisis line has received more than 20 million calls since the organization’s start in 2005.

If you would like to learn more or get involved go to the 988 website.

