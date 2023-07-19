Arnold alum Dorsey set for move to FSU

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Carson Dorsey, after establishing himself the ace for the Arnold Marlins, and the ace for the Gulf Coast Commodores, is hoping to do the same for the Florida State Seminoles.

Before the 2023 baseball season, Arnold and now Gulf Coast alum Carson Dorsey, had the chance to fulfill his lifelong dream, sign to play for a major league organization. Instead he chose to return to Gulf Coast for his sophomore season to get just a little bit better.

“I think I was able to use more pitches in different situations and locate all those pitches a lot better then previous years.” Dorsey told us, as he helped out in the Gulf Coast youth clinic last week. “Being out here and able to pitch every single week and throwing every single game, lets you get better.” Not only was Carson getting better physically, but coming back gave him an opportunity to work on his leadership skills as well... on a pitching staff full of young guns, he was the wise vet getting to show them the ropes “It was a lot fun,” he says “you have a lot of pitchers coming up, asking you questions about what there supposed to do and you’re learning at the same time, so it makes it pretty interesting.” And after another full season with the Commodores, it was again time for the draft. And though Carson was hopeful and ready to hear his name called, the Florida State commit was already 10 toes down for the Seminoles. “We were just mentally set on going to Florida State and getting ready for that and if the draft happened then we’d be getting ready for that but we’re set on Florida State for the most part.” So, why is Carson so set on making Tallahassee his new home, well because it’s still close enough to feel like home. Plus he has the chance to be a special player for a special program. “It’s awesome to be still close to home and have a lot of friends and family come watch. My family has grown up watching Florida State. I’d like to be a weekend guy for them or a very impactful arm for Florida State. " This past season, the Seminoles missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 44 years, but Carson has plans to not let that happen again.

