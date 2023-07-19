Authorities looking for snatch-and-grab robbery suspect

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly grabbed money from it and ran off.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a possible suspect in a “snatch-and-grab” robbery.

On Wednesday morning, officers say they were called to a convenience store on the intersection of 11th Street and Jenks Avenue about a reported robbery.

During their investigation, PCPD reportedly learn a 30-year-old light-skinned black male with a goatee had walked into the store for a purchase.

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly grabbed money from it and ran off.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Panama City Police at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

