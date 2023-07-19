Bay County Commissioners set tentative millage rate

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Taxpayers in Bay County might see an uptick in their property taxes in 2024.

Commissioners took the next steps to raise the tentative general fund millage rate to 1.25 mills at Tuesday’s meeting. It would be the first rate increase since 2014. However, nothing is set in stone yet. The current general fund millage rate for the county is 4.4362 mills. The proposed rate would bring it to 5.6862 mills. County officials said that increase amounts to $20 million annually if it’s approved.

County Manager Robert Majka said several factors are causing the proposed increase.

“One of the big drivers this year is the sales tax holidays,” he said. “So, we are looking at almost $4.5 million in existing revenue being erased as a result of those sales tax holidays being implemented. What’s significant about our general fund is 50 percent of our general fund pays for public safety operations. So, you’re talking about law enforcement, jail operations, and our emergency medical service system.”

Other factors include spikes in property insurance rates, increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour, and a rise in costs for the Department of Juvenile Justice in Bay County. Majka said that expenses alone grew by roughly $800,000 this year.

County leaders said they’ll try to find ways to lower the proposed maximum millage rate before September. They’ll vote on the final rate, then.

You’re encouraged to contact the Bay County Property Appraiser’s Office at (850)-248-8401 if you have questions.

