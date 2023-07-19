Chipley Mourns the Loss of Softball and Football Coach, Sacher Dickson Jr.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The extended Chipley High School family mourning the loss of one of its own. Teacher and coach Sacher Dickson Junior passed away late last week of an unknown cause, leaving a huge hole in a variety of ways in the area.

Coach Dickson was the head coach of the girls softball team, and an assistant coach for the Chipley football program.

Raised in Jackson County, Dickson went to Graceville High School, played football for the Tigers. He went on to Florida State where he got his degree. Came back home more than 12 years ago, and taught math on the high school level. And got into coaching as well.

Those close to him will tell you he was always there for the kids, be it tutoring students having trouble with math in his spare time, or helping a student athlete needing help with her swing well after practice ended.

Marcus Buchanan is Chipley’s head football coach and A.D. so he is among those certainly feeling this loss in a big way!

“Coach Dickson was very important to us. He’s been our offensive line coach last year. He was our defensive line coach the year before that. And we’ve had some very good line play the last two years. And he’s been a big reason for that. And more than an assistant coach, and more than just a fellow coach, he was a friend. And really to me, he was like a brother. He was on the committee that hired me. He’s been here a long time, he’s been the head softball coach here for a long time. And he does a good job. And you know he loved these kids. He cared about these kids and he would do anything for these kids. And he was a big part of this community. And he’s gonna be missed...greatly”, said Coach Buchanan.

Coach Buchanan said he didn’t feel like he just lost a friend but he lost a brother. Through the grief it’s his job to help his kids somehow try to deal with this loss.

“We called a team meeting Sunday and brought everybody in. And of course there was a vigil. But we talked to the team and basically laid it out there for them. You know football is just a game. The more important thing is real life. And coach Dickson passing away, we all hurt, just like you would when you lose a family member. And I told them we’re gonna hurt together. And do this like a family would. And going forward we have to ask ourselves what would coach Dickson want us to do? And I think more than anything he’d want us to keep moving this thing in the direction we have it going.”

Coach Dickson leaves behind a wife and two children. He was 42. The funeral is set for tomorrow.

