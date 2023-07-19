Chipola Holds 1st Youth Basketball Camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipola Men’s Head Basketball Coach Donnie Tyndall and his Indians hosted their 1st youth basketball camp this week, the first camp ever hosted by Coach Tyndall at Chipola.

Chipola not able to run a camp these past couple years due to Covid and attendance worries. They decided it was time to provide the youth in the Marianna area a way to work on their basketball skills throughout the summer months.

The kids working on their dribbling, passing, shooting and defending.

This camp open to kids of all ages, and Coach said he didn’t limit participants by age because you never know when a love for the game can strike.

“It may just be 1 or 2 kids in this group of 40, that they fall in love with the game and you never know where this game is going to take you. I remember when I was in 4th grade, I scored my first basket and from then in I was in love with basketball and I’ve been around the world and back because of basketball, so you just never know. But, I say this to, it’s not just about basketball. If there is one lesson they can learn this week, whether it’s from me, a coach, a player, that helps them down the road, the it’s certainly worth it”, said Tyndall

Today was the final day of the camp, so Coach Tyndall and his guys will now shift focus to a season that is fast approaching.

