Do you have enough insurance coverage for your home?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the price of almost everything going up, the last thing you want to worry about is paying for storm damage to your home.

The cost of building brand new is extremely expensive.

“You’re probably going to be close to 200 dollars per sq foot range and on up,” said Brian Knox, a contractor.

If you don’t have insurance, it’s definitely going to cost a lot more to rebuild.

“Prices are already so bad people are very reluctant to raise their values and raise their price even further,” said Trey Hutt, an insurance agent.

Local insurance agent Trey Hutt says a little higher mortgage payment every month is one thing.

“Being short 20 30 50 thousand dollars after a hurricane is an even bigger problem,” said Hutt.

He says with the cost of insurance so high many people have dropped coverage all together. Others may not realize they are uninsured.

“An example is a 300,00-dollar home and if were looking at 7 percent inflation rate in 3 years you’d be underinsured almost 70 thousand dollars,” said Hutt. “And people just don’t think of it you just pay your mortgage company, and they pay your bill, and you keep moving on.”

As we are in hurricane season a local insurance agent says its important to make sure you know your house is fully insured before damage is done

“Sit down with your provider face to face and go over key details in your policy,” said Hutt.

He says if you can’t do that you should at least look closely at your policy.

“At the very least look at the limit on your building it’s usually shown as coverage on a residential policy and make sure that number matches with what is going to cost to rebuild your home,” said Hutt.

You should have an insurance provider you trust but stay proactive.

“You can’t necessarily assume your provider that every single year they will track your value perfectly you know your home better than anyone else just stay up with it it’s your job to protect your home,” said Hutt.

Hutt says it is a challenging market right now and stability of coverage is key.

Hutt also says with Florida losing around two dozen insurance companies in the last few years, which is affecting prices.

However, he says if you have a good provider, even if they raise premiums, you may consider staying with them.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.