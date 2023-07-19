Hazy, hot, and humid forecast for Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We made it to Wednesday!

A mix of fog and haze is making for some decreased visibility across our area this morning, but gradual clearing should occur by 10:00 a.m. as we get some warming and mixing in our atmosphere. Once that thins out, we’ll have some pretty harsh sunshine to heat things through the late morning hours, with temps back in the upper 80s before lunchtime.

For this afternoon, a mix of sunshine and a few fairweather cumulus clouds will dominate our skies as we once again struggle to squeeze out a shower. Dry air and a ridge to our west are working hard to keep us locked in this dry, hot pattern. As a result, highs will be free to soar to the low 90s at the coast, and into the mid/upper 90s further inland. Heat indices will reach 100 to 106, just shy of Heat Advisory levels.

High pressure will remain the story Thursday and Friday as well, although with moisture returning and our upper-air pattern beginning to break down, we will start to introduce rain chances to the forecast late Friday afternoon and into Saturday. More active weather is expected to return for the second half of the weekend, with multiple rounds of rainfall expected on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.