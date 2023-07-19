Late Bloomer Flower Shoppe Now Open Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Late Bloomer Flower Shoppe in Downtown Panama City is in full bloom, literally. Following the recent grand opening, the new business offers a unique floral experience featuring a build-your-own-bouquet, a dried flower bar, and much more.

The full-service shop offers everything from events to floral arrangement classes, and whether you know exactly what you want or need help creating the perfect focal piece, owner Lauren Stiles has got you covered.

Located at 556 Harrison Ave in Panama City, the stores hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, July 21, Late Bloomer is joining fellow business neighbors in staying open late for evening shopping throughout Downtown Panama City and beat the heat.

As an additional surprise, Sandhills Native Nursery will be joining the shop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a sidewalk plant sale.

For more information on the flower shoppe and the full story of how it came to be check out the Late Bloomer website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.