Man arrested for hitting deputy, disorderly conduct

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he caused a disturbance at a local restaurant.

On Wednesday morning, around 4 a.m., Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Waffle House in Miramar Beach regarding an individual causing a disturbance in the building.

Deputies were told by witnesses the individual was running around saying he’d been shot and acting erratically.

Once on scene, officials say the subject was identified as 33-year-old Victor Williams, and was not shot, but appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

WCSO deputies reportedly tried to take Williams into custody, who allegedly hit a deputy and bit another on the leg, and refused to be put into the patrol car.

Officials say after they attempted to put him in the patrol vehicle several times, a drive stun was used on Williams but was ineffective. During the struggle, Williams allegedly hit another deputy in the face with his knee.

Eventually, Williams was taken into custody and taken to Walton County Jail after being checked out by South Walton Fire District EMS personnel. He is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

