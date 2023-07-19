New artificial reefs will be installed in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is taking full advantage of its ability to expand marine life. One way of doing it is through artificial reefs.

The county will pay a company $458,425 of BP Oil Spill settlement money to transport and install artificial reefs.

Commissioners awarded the job to Inland Construction and Engineering, Inc. out of Panama City at Tuesday’s meeting.

The reefs will be a few miles southwest of St Andrew Bay Pass. County officials said there will be seven to nine artificial reefs.

They’re made of concrete and weigh 1,000 tons.

“So, the materials that we hope to have deployed by Thanksgiving will take a little bit of time to mature,” UF/IFAS Extension Bay County Director Scott Jackson said. “It takes about three-to-five years for them to reach full maturity, but we hope to maybe go fishing on them next summer.”

Jackson also said with the artificial reefs also have a positive impact on the local economy.

“Artificial reefs are really important to Bay County,” he said. “We know they’re about 2,000 jobs and about $40 million worth of personal income that come from artificial reefs located in the county.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.