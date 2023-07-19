Panama City church hosts back-to-school drive block party

Local Church Back To School Drive
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a nearly five-year hiatus due to Hurricane Michael, Family of God Baptist Church was back to continue its outreach events.

After being put on pause when the building was destroyed, the church held its back-to-school block party Daffin Park in Panama City.

“I can’t really describe it but it’s just and amazing feeling to know that we’re able to help and give back to the community because we need this with and I know a lot of students with prices going up parents need the help too,” Event Organizer Charita Collier said.

About 250 students of all ages lined up, choosing a backpack filled with supplies to get them ready for the first day of classes.

“Inside there’s notebooks, we have paper, you have folders, rulers, pencils, let me think anything else, sharpeners, erasers, glue,” Collier said.

This event was all hands on deck. The Panama City Police Department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and even Houston Baptist all teamed up in the initiative.

Organizers said it’s all about setting kids up for success.

“Being a teacher, I can see how it affects students, when they don’t have what they need,” Collier said. “They can’t concentrate, so giving them just the basics so they can start the school off, it also builds their self-esteem. So, this is just something that we want to do to help out.”

The event also featured music, free food, games and free haircuts.

