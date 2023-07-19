Police asking for help to find Springfield stabbing suspect

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a stabbing Tuesday night.

SPD officers said they responded to 3401 E. Business Highway 98 in reference to a stabbing around 7:30 p.m.

When officers got on the scene, they said they found one victim with a stab wound to the left side of their body. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they have identified the suspect as Calvin Lovelle Pittman, 44.

Pittman was last seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Fusion going westbound on E 23rd Street. The car is missing a rear windshield and has Florida tag 23DIAJ.

Authorities said Pittman should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not approach him.

If you have any information, please contact the Springfield Police Department at (850) 872- 7546. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (85) 785- TIPS.

