To sell or not to sell? A look at the area housing market

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new report from real estate experts at Los Feliz, Realtor.com, Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Florida has the highest rate of new home listings in the country, with a reported 20,665 new home listings per 100,000 properties.

The outlook in the panhandle doesn’t seem much different.

“It is a great area to consider,” Jennifer Crawford, a realtor at Keller Williams Realty Emerald Coast on 30A, said. “There are more houses on the market than there were even earlier this year, we still have very strong demand in this area. If it’s priced right, it’s going to sell.”

Crawford said she has been a realtor in the area since 2008, so she has seen the rise and fall of the local housing market. She said the time now is ripe for both buyers and sellers.

She said while the average home prices in the area are increasing, there are lots of homes being listed, which is beneficial to those looking to buy a home.

“While there’s more inventory, this now allows the buyer to have more to choose from- and it also makes it, sometimes, it allows more to be negotiated as part of the price,” Crawford said.

She added with all of the construction in the area, it’s widening the search for many buyers. But she said it may possibly still be a little while before the available homes and the number of people looking to fill those homes is an even ratio.

“It’s going to take years for builders to keep up with the demand,” Crawford said.

