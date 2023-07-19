To sell or not to sell? A look at the area housing market

FL Tops Rankings New Home Listings
By Claire Jones
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new report from real estate experts at Los Feliz, Realtor.com, Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Florida has the highest rate of new home listings in the country, with a reported 20,665 new home listings per 100,000 properties.

The outlook in the panhandle doesn’t seem much different.

“It is a great area to consider,” Jennifer Crawford, a realtor at Keller Williams Realty Emerald Coast on 30A, said. “There are more houses on the market than there were even earlier this year, we still have very strong demand in this area. If it’s priced right, it’s going to sell.”

Crawford said she has been a realtor in the area since 2008, so she has seen the rise and fall of the local housing market. She said the time now is ripe for both buyers and sellers.

She said while the average home prices in the area are increasing, there are lots of homes being listed, which is beneficial to those looking to buy a home.

“While there’s more inventory, this now allows the buyer to have more to choose from- and it also makes it, sometimes, it allows more to be negotiated as part of the price,” Crawford said.

She added with all of the construction in the area, it’s widening the search for many buyers. But she said it may possibly still be a little while before the available homes and the number of people looking to fill those homes is an even ratio.

“It’s going to take years for builders to keep up with the demand,” Crawford said.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic...
PCBPD: One shot at beach resort, suspect in custody
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
PCBPD: Three suspects arrested after woman shot on PCB Saturday
Gavin Handy, 16.
UPDATE: Missing teen found by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies
evers house
Evers House could close it’s doors
Rabbits gather on the sidewalk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida...
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has Florida suburb on hunt for new owners

Latest News

Incident Behind Calypso
Man arrested days after going into PCB Gulf to flee from police
Life Management Center of Northwest Florida speaks on benefits of 988 suicide and crisis...
988 Hotline One Year Anniversary
Local Church Back To School Drive
FL Tops Rankings New Home Listings