Snatch-and-grab robbery suspect found, arrested

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly grabbed money from it and ran off.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been taken into custody for the alleged robbery on Thursday.

Officers say 41-year-old Andrew Devon Holland was previously known to law enforcement as a local transient.

PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit say they located Holland and arrested him on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

He was charged with robbery and booked into Bay County Jail.

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a possible suspect in a “snatch-and-grab” robbery.

On Wednesday morning, officers say they were called to a convenience store on the intersection of 11th Street and Jenks Avenue about a reported robbery.

During their investigation, PCPD reportedly learn a 30-year-old light-skinned black male with a goatee had walked into the store for a purchase.

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly grabbed money from it and ran off.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Panama City Police at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

