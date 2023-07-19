Touch a Truck @ Carl Gray Park

Bring the kids along for an unforgettable experience at Panama City Quality of Life's Touch A...
Bring the kids along for an unforgettable experience at Panama City Quality of Life's Touch A Truck Event.(WJHG)
By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Don’t miss this chance to get up close and personal to all the action.

The Touch a Truck Event allows kids and adults alike to explore emergency vehicles like police cars, a Coast Guard boat, a school bus, a street sweeper, the U.S. Navy’s Big Blue bomb robot, a health bus, and fire engine just to name a few.

Hosted by The Panama City Quality of Life Department, the free event is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Carl Gray Park in Panama City.

Along with food trucks, games, and giveaways, Sgt. Becky Thore with the Panama City Police Department said the event is a great way to show kids the services emergency and specialty vehicles provide in a positive environment.

When exploring these kinds of vehicles, horns are a must. So if planning on attending the event, expect loud noises and remember to bring earplugs or arrive early for the horn-free time from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

