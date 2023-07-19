Touch a Truck @ Carl Gray Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Don’t miss this chance to get up close and personal to all the action.

The Touch a Truck Event allows kids and adults alike to explore emergency vehicles like police cars, a Coast Guard boat, a school bus, a street sweeper, the U.S. Navy’s Big Blue bomb robot, a health bus, and fire engine just to name a few.

Hosted by The Panama City Quality of Life Department, the free event is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Carl Gray Park in Panama City.

Along with food trucks, games, and giveaways, Sgt. Becky Thore with the Panama City Police Department said the event is a great way to show kids the services emergency and specialty vehicles provide in a positive environment.

When exploring these kinds of vehicles, horns are a must. So if planning on attending the event, expect loud noises and remember to bring earplugs or arrive early for the horn-free time from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.