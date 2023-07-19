UPDATE: Suspect found in Springfield stabbing suspect

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators have new details on the stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Pittman had fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Phillip Harvey.

On Wednesday, Springfield officers say Harvey’s car was located in the area of E. 7th Street and Redwood Avenue.

Panama City Police were asked to assist, and Pittman was reportedly located a few houses away and taken into custody without incident.

At this time, officials believe all parties are identified and in custody. Police are working with the State Attorney’s Office on charging decisions, and will release it when it becomes available.

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a stabbing Tuesday night.

SPD officers said they responded to 3401 E. Business Highway 98 in reference to a stabbing around 7:30 p.m.

When officers got on the scene, they said they found one victim with a stab wound to the left side of their body. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they have identified the suspect as Calvin Lovelle Pittman, 44.

Pittman was last seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Fusion going westbound on E 23rd Street. The car is missing a rear windshield and has Florida tag 23DIAJ.

Authorities said Pittman should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not approach him.

If you have any information, please contact the Springfield Police Department at (850) 872- 7546. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (85) 785- TIPS.

