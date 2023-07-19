Washington County Special Olympic athlete represents Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 14-year-old Safeara Toole has been a Special Olympic Athlete for six years now.

She is a high achiever in sports, often receiving first and second place.

Special Olympics is about much more than the awards though.

Safeara is on the autism spectrum, and her co-athletes have a variety of neurodivergent capabilities.

By participating in Special Olympics, Safeara has fostered her compassionate side and has become quite a leader to her peers.

To honor her accomplishments as a Special Olympic athlete, Safeara was hand-picked to be one of the five athletes to represent the Florida branch of Special Olympics this year.

She will be flown to Connecticut, along with her coach, to participate in the Dream Ride Experience.

At the event, Safeara will be taken on a twelve-mile ride in a car of her choosing with a special police escort. The athletes will all be celebrated at the event.

The one problem the Toole family is faced with at this time is that Special Olympics will not pay for parents to travel.

With one ticket to the event costing $500, plus airfare and other accommodations, Safeara’s parent fear that they won’t be able to afford to go with their daughter.

If you would like to support Safeara’s family as they try to travel to Connecticut together, you can contact Kera Toole on Facebook, or donate to their travel funds.

Cash App: $Keratoole

PayPal: @keratoole

Venmo: @Kera-Toole

Facebook: Kera Joel Toole

