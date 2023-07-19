Woman, 25, suffers brain damage after lightning strike

Officials say lightning either directly hit the woman or a nearby tree, putting her in the hospital. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 25-year-old woman has been hospitalized for weeks after she was either directly struck or nearly struck by lightning in Texas.

Officials say lightning either directly hit Susroonya Koduru or a nearby tree, putting her in the hospital, where she has been since the Fourth of July weekend. Her family says she suffered brain damage and is on a ventilator.

“She requires very prolonged and aggressive medical care,” said Kodoru’s cousin, Surendra Kumar Kotha.

Koduru is 25, according to her family’s GoFundMe page. She was enjoying the long holiday weekend July 2, walking along the pond with friends at Harris County’s San Jacinto Monument when lightning struck. Deputies say she somehow ended up in the pond, and a bystander jumped in to help her.

“To restore her heartbeat, it took almost 20 minutes of time. The brain lost oxygen supply,” Kotha said.

The chances of getting struck by lightning per year are 1 in nearly 1.2 million, according to the National Weather Service. Only 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving 90% with varying degrees of disability.

Koduru’s family says she came to the United States as a foreign exchange student to pursue her dreams. She is currently getting her master’s degree in information technology at the University of Houston.

Now, they are trying to get her parents from India to Houston, so they can be by their daughter’s side as she remains hospitalized, unable to breathe on her own.

“We are working on their visas to get them to the U.S. They should have the privilege. They should see her,” Kotha said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical and travel expenses. The family says Koduru’s parents want to bring their daughter back to India to continue her long-term care.

