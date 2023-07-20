4-year-old boy is running to be national mullet champion

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff, Courtney Bunting and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina boy is hoping to become this year’s national mullet champion for kids in his age group.

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. His parents said they have given him the option to cut it, but he is not interested.

Brantley’s love for his mullet helped him achieve 13th place in last year’s national competition.

And this year Brantley has already made it into round two with voting continuing on Thursday.

“Brantley enjoys shaking his mullet while supporting local bands,” his family shared. “He adores the attention from the ladies and loves our country and its military.”

More information and to vote for Brantley can be found online.

