Adopt a pet with Bay County Animal Services

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You just can’t help to fall in love with this pup, scruff and all.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services brought along a new friend to the studio who is looking for a forever home.

Temple explained the easy adoption process and the excitement that comes along with visiting the shelter. She said anyone interested in adopting should stop by for a meet and greet with the animals available.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On late Tuesday evening, officials say Perla’s truck was finally located, submerged in Lamonia...
UPDATE: Missing Calhoun County woman found in lake
Incident Behind Calypso
Man arrested days after going into PCB Gulf to flee from police
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
Panama City Police were asked to assist, and Pittman was reportedly located a few houses away...
UPDATE: Suspect found in Springfield stabbing suspect
“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity
“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity

Latest News

Adopt A New Friend Today
Hernandez and Palacio were arrested and charged and are facing charges of an organized scheme...
Two arrested on multiple Walmart thefts
Touch a Truck @ Carl Gray Park
Pete Edwards Closed