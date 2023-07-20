Dangerous heat and humidity into the end of the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again today. It’ll lead toward another hot and steamy day ahead.

Temperatures are already very warm and humid in the upper 70s to start. We’ll warm fast in the sunshine. So, be sure to dress comfortably today as it won’t take long before feels like temperatures reach the triple digits again today. Highs reach up to near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland this afternoon. But the triple digit feels like temperatures will kick in by 10am and last until 7pm this evening topping out right around advisory levels of 106 to 108° in the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in place for most of NWFL today and it’ll return for Friday. Stay hydrated, take breaks, and seek shade if you’re doing any outdoor activities today.

We’ll remain under a ridge of high pressure today and tomorrow fostering the dry sunny and hot conditions. But by the weekend the ridge will weaken and a weak troughing pattern returns to the Southeast.

That will help foster shower and thunderstorm development this weekend to help cool off our afternoons. Most of the day on Saturday looks relatively rain free, mostly sunny and hot, until mid to late afternoon and evening when showers and thunderstorms develop.

A weak front will sink further south in association with the upper level trough Saturday night into Sunday leading toward an unsettled finish to the weekend. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be expected in this pattern for Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies turn mostly sunny with hot and humid conditions. Highs today reach up to near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland with a heat index in the triple digits from 10am to 7pm peaking around 107° in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has another very hot and humid day for Friday before the pattern changes over the weekend and our next chance for rain picks up by mid to late afternoon on Saturday.

