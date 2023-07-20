Hit and run crash in Bay County

Troopers say the first vehicle left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Troopers say the first vehicle left the scene before law enforcement arrived.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that overturned a trailer in Bay County.

On Monday, Florida Highway Patrol says two SUVs were traveling west on U.S. 98, one on the inside lane, one on the outside.

Officials say at some point, the first SUV made an improper right turn from the inside lane into a private driveway in front of the second vehicle.

The second SUV’s driver then reportedly took evasive action by steering to the right and traveling off the roadway onto the north grass shoulder.

While on the grass shoulder, the driver oversteered to the left, causing the trailer they were carrying to overturn on its left side. Both the second SUV and the trailer came to final rest in the westbound lanes of SR 30A.

Troopers say the first vehicle left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On late Tuesday evening, officials say Perla’s truck was finally located, submerged in Lamonia...
UPDATE: Missing Calhoun County woman found in lake
Incident Behind Calypso
Man arrested days after going into PCB Gulf to flee from police
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
Panama City Police were asked to assist, and Pittman was reportedly located a few houses away...
UPDATE: Suspect found in Springfield stabbing suspect
“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity
“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity

Latest News

Miller was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of...
Man charged with assault in Okaloosa County
Ivey is a 25-foot female who was named after the daughter of the boat captain that sighted it,...
Whale sharks tagged in tourism collaboration
The Bay County Animal Services has pets ready for their forever homes.
Adopt a pet with Bay County Animal Services
Adopt A New Friend Today