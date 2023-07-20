Hit and run crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that overturned a trailer in Bay County.

On Monday, Florida Highway Patrol says two SUVs were traveling west on U.S. 98, one on the inside lane, one on the outside.

Officials say at some point, the first SUV made an improper right turn from the inside lane into a private driveway in front of the second vehicle.

The second SUV’s driver then reportedly took evasive action by steering to the right and traveling off the roadway onto the north grass shoulder.

While on the grass shoulder, the driver oversteered to the left, causing the trailer they were carrying to overturn on its left side. Both the second SUV and the trailer came to final rest in the westbound lanes of SR 30A.

Troopers say the first vehicle left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

