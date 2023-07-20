Lifeguard Appreciation Lunch

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not First Responder Appreciation Day, but it’s pretty close.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Jimmy Johns partnered up to provide lunch for our Panama City Beach lifeguards.

The appreciation lunch comes during a rough season in the gulf. After multiple days of double red flags and trying to keep people out of the water, lifeguards can feel unappreciated this time of year. So a little appreciation and a free lunch goes a long way.

Officials with Beach Safety say their hearts are as full as their bellies.

“I can tell you my heart is full,” said Daryl Paul, The Director of Beach Safety in Panama City Beach. “I feel so much gratitude, and I have so much thanks for when the community comes out and shows gratitude towards the team. Big heartfelt thank you for doing that.”

The Chamber of Commerce will still host their annual luncheon for first responders. This year it’s set for October. First responders can expect to be well-fed and recognized for their hard work and daily efforts.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

