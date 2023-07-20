Light at the end of the tunnel in Walton County customary use case

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The “battle of the beaches”, the customary use legal battle between the county and hundreds of private beachfront property owners, may possibly soon come to a close.

Along the 26 miles of beach in Walton County, roughly 17 miles are privately owned. The county began a lawsuit in 2018, pushing for all of the beaches to be open to the public to use. However, many of the property owners argue that they still want to maintain control over what happens on their property, which includes a portion of the beach.

“All we’re looking for is our right of exclusivity, right?” one private beachfront property owner said. “Like you do in your backyard or your driveway, and if someone is rowdy, you want to be able to remove them from your property. Customary use would take that away from us.”

While the property owners fight to keep their beaches private, many other residents argue that the beaches should be available to everyone. Some posted to social media; one said in a comment on Facebook: “It’s gotten pretty ridiculous. If you are a local, you are just not entitled to be able to use the beach, pretty much all of 30A” and another stated, “they’re making it impossible for locals to actually enjoy the area, soon there will be no more locals or employees to run the area.”

As people on both sides make their arguments for the fifth year in a row, lawyers and court documents state the extensive legal battle may soon come to rest.

“We had 4.5 million tourists here last year in Walton County. They come here for one reason mainly: to go to the beach,” Dana Matthews, a lawyer representing more than 50 landowners in the case, said. “We knew it wasn’t going to get resolved for this summer season, but we knew we could lay the framework- which is where we’re at now.”

Matthews said a chunk of the property owners agreed to have their case dismissed, bringing them back to square one. That means the beach in front of their properties is private- and the public can only walk along the wet sand.

Court documents show another fraction of the homeowners agreed to “transitory zones” in a settlement agreement.

”Essentially it’s 20 feet from the water that the public has the right to use,” Matthews said. “We call that the ‘transitory zone’. What do they get the right to do there? Walk, jog, fish, swim, sunbathe. Those are what we call transitory uses. So the public has the right to do that within that area on those private parcels.”

The court documents show the zones are only available to the public between 9 am and 4 pm.

Matthews said there are at least a hundred more private beachfront property owners that have not been involved in the legal battle, so it is unclear what is next for those properties.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the county but has yet to hear back from the legal team. We will continue following along as the case and what follows as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.