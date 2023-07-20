Man charged with assault in Okaloosa County

Miller was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of justice.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly waved a gun at several people inside a Fort Walton Beach business.

On Wednesday morning, witnesses told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that Rasheen Miller came inside Reju Vogue Beauty Supplies and Services on Racetrack Road with a gun and threatened to kill people, saying a man “came at him with negative energy”.

Deputies say Miller was found hiding in a shed off Carlos Drive after a lengthy search. He told deputies the gun was a BB gun and he had lost it while running and jumping fences.

Miller was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of justice.

