Panama City Police Department training up for a worst case scenario

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school starting in less than a month, local law enforcement officials are making sure they’re prepared for a worst-case scenario.

The Panama City Police Department held active shooter training Thursday.

“Takes the first arriving officers and the surrounding officers responding to the scene setting up command station command center entering that first contact team taking care of business and setting up casualty collection points, said Kenton Baker, a detective with Panama City Police.

Vehicles were staged at different points around the area.

“We had multiple units respond towards the school from the different intersections,” said Baker.

News channel seven took part in the training, seeing exactly how officers have to act fast and make quick decisions.

“There’s only so many things you can go over in a classroom this really gives us the opportunity to put the practical application,” said Baker.

Those involved suited up.

“This helps us cover real-life application building clearing,” said Baker. Entering a room where there is a threat entering a room where there are victims laying on the floor injured or incapacitated or unresponsive kind of puts the psychological aspect into play.”

Panama City police are holding their active shooter training making sure everyone knows what to do and to handle different situations in case the unthinkable happens.

This training helps law officers learn the layout of the school.

“Just gives us a comfortability when we’re moving through these hallways we’ve got of a bit of familiarity with them,” said Baker.

“Moving through or just approaching a school where shots have been fired,” said Baker. “I think the psychological aspect is heightened with the potential victims being children but moving through that school seeing victims regardless o age that’s going to affect you this training is geared to push you past that and address the threat.”

This training combines all of their specialty units together.

“We know we’re not always going to be able to respond people we work with every day it might be someone from a different unit it might be someone you never worked with before and we know we can count on the other guy,” said Baker.

This is just one of the many ways law enforcement prepares for situations like this.

