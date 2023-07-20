Pete Edwards Football Field being relocated in new county agreement

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pete Edwards Football Field currently located on Mcelvey Road and Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach will be closing. It is a part of an agreement between Bay County and the City of Panama City Beach.

“Pete Edwards Park on Mcelvey is going to be acquired by the City of Panama City Beach to expand their utilities services there by the park,” said Jason Jowers, Bay County Assistant General Services Director. “They do have some water tanks there and they’ll be acquiring that land from the county at some point in the near future to expand those services.”

Bay County Resident Ty Steel is the Gulf Coast Youth Football Association President and a Bay High Coach. He said he is disappointed by the news.

“It is very hurtful. We’ve got players who are former NFL players. Players that are in the NFL right now who played on Pete Edwards field,” Steele said. “Anybody that was somebody in football in Panama City has played on Pete Edwards Football Field.”

Community residents said the field is a place of significance and has played a huge role in creating memories.

“I’m extremely disappointed with Pete Edwards Field closing down,” Steele said. “That field was open like before I was born in the 60s and I played on that field when I was a little kid back in the 80s and a lot of my families have played on that field and all of my daughters have cheered on that field.”

While the current land where the field sits will no longer be available for athletes, Bay County officials said the Pete Edwards Football Field Memorial will be relocated to the Publix Sports Park.

Jowers said the football field at the sports complex should be completed and available for use by this fall.

Officials said the details of the deal between the county and city for the land on Mcelvey Rd. are still in the works. It is unclear if the land will be transferred or sold.

