Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The high heat and humidity will continue here in the panhandle thru the rest of the work week as a large ridge of high pressure remains in control. That means highs in the 90s under sunny skies with feels like temps over 105. The ridge of high pressure loosens its grip this weekend allowing for a chance of storms on Saturday (60%) and then our best chance of storms on Sunday (80%). Because of the higher rain chances we will see highs dip into the upper 80s this weekend. The rain chances will taper off next week w/more heat returning.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

