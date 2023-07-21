2023 USFA World Series Brings Hundreds to PCB - 2 Week Softball Blitz

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the past 14 days, 400 youth softball teams from 19 different states, have entered through the gates at Frank Brown Park and the Publix Sports Complex to take part in the 2023 USFA World Series in PCB.

This event hosted by the United Fastpitch Softball Association, the 8 to 12u last week, 14-18u this week... the teams playing in some Pool play, Tuesday and Wednesday then bracket play for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Obviously, these tournaments have great appeal to players and teams hundreds of miles away.

“I think the furthest team is from Pennsylvania, so it’s really cool. It’s cool to see people come down to Florida from different parts of the country, different styles of play. Frank Brown and the Publix Sports Plex are two of the best facilities in the country and we have lots of space and there’s the beach and sunshine and who doesn’t want to come to Florida in the summer”, said USFA Florida State Director, Kim Largin.

One of those teams being the 16U Panhandle Heat. A roster composed of girls from our region, like Liberty’s Chesnee Hires. She says a tournament like this lets the girls witness the talent across the country and get prepared for the school season.

“It’s really fun, considering we normally just stay local around here but, this team right here is from California, so I mean, if we see them, that’s going to be some different type of ball. It’s more reps, we’re staying active. We’re not, you know, slacking, no reps are being taken away. Nobody is improving better than we are because we’re staying active”, said Hires.

“Well they can see all the diversity from other states, northern states, states that are 7 or 8 hours away so, it makes them gel together and it makes them understand what actually goes on in other states too. You can definitely, in my opinion, you can definitely tell the that girls who play travel ball year ‘round, compared to the girls that maybe only pick up a ball three months of the year. So, it does help them”, echoed the Panhandle Heat’s Head Coach, Chad Scott.

The Heat getting a ton of extra reps, coming into today undefeated still undefeated after today and sitting pretty in tomorrow’s semifinal.

The tournament wrapping up tomorrow, championship game at 11 am.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.