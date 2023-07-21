Bay District Schools still in need of interim superintendent

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is in a sticky situation. School board members say they could start the new school year without a superintendent in place.

Bill Husfelt will retire on July 31st. However, voters elect a new superintendent every four years in Bay County. The next general election isn’t until the Fall of 2024. So, the power to appoint an interim superintendent rests in Governor Ron DeSantis’ hands under Florida law.

“The appointment process is completely up to the Governor,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Deputy Nina Ward said. “At this point, since there is a regularly scheduled election for the superintendent in 2024, the statute provides for the Governor to just go ahead and appoint someone to fill the remainder of that term.”

School board members are hoping DeSantis appoints a replacement before the school year starts on August 10th. However, they say there needs to be a backup plan in place. School Board Chairman Steve Moss said he asked the school board attorney to examine if other counties in Florida went through the same problem in the past.

“Among our 3,000 employees in Bay District Schools, there’s a lot of angst,” Moss said. “There’s a lot of nervousness. There’s a lot of what-ifs because it’s the fear of the unknown. Again, we’ve never been here before. The superintendent is in charge of operations and in charge of personnel - teachers, administrators, those types of folks. I think it’s just the fear of the unknown that has a lot of people upset and on edge.”

School board members say they hope there’s a replacement by August 1st. However, they’re also concerned the interim superintendent will be left with little time to prepare.

“They better be a quick learner because the learning curve is going to be awfully steep, especially with the first day of school taking place nine days after they take office,” Moss said.

Moss said he’s asked the Governor’s Office several times if they’ll appoint someone by August 1st. So far, there’s been no response.

NewsChannel 7 also reached out to the Governor’s Office with the same result.

