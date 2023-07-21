Bay District Schools’ teacher named Florida Teacher of the Year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teacher with Bay District Schools was named Teacher of the Year for the whole state of Florida Thursday.

Adrienne Swearingen is the media specialist at Northside Elementary School. She was nominated as Bay District Schools’ Teacher of the Year in January.

Newschannel 7 also caught up with Swearingen in March when she got to go on the flight of a lifetime hosted by Tyndall Air Force Base.

Bay District Schools posted to social media Thursday, “Congratulations to our own Adrianna Swearingen from Northside Elementary School… she’s THE Florida 2024 Teacher of the Year.”

Congratulations Ms. Swearingen!

