Central Moloney Inc Expands to Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County will soon be home to a new manufacturing facility.
By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bringing power to the people. That’s what leading transformer manufacturer Central Moloney Inc. specializes in, and they are now bringing their services to Niceville.

Just over 300,000 square feet, the new facility will produce pad-mounted electrical transformers bringing in more than 350 jobs.

This announcement comes less than two years after establishing a manufacturing facility in Panama City producing single phase pole mounted transformers.

Central Moloney’s Director of Human Relations Florida Operations, Alexandra Murphy, said, “The real benefit of having two locations in basically an hour from each other means that we are on two separate power grids. So, if there ever was some kind of disaster, that’s helpful. We also are able to service two different labor forces.”

These pieces of equipment convert high voltage of electricity to low voltage and between the two facilities, the employee-owned company will have invested over 75 million dollars in Northwest Florida.

Murphy said, “This is a gift for our area to have this advanced technology and manufacturing in our market. It doesn’t hurt that if there is a storm or anything that comes up, this is the heartbeat of where a lot of the power companies in this market will be receiving their transformers.”

With the nationwide transformer shortage, the demand is real.

“We are committed to doing what we can to help provide transformers not only for our country, but for people who are dependent on them. When your power goes out, and a transformer needs to be replaced, we want to be able to meet that need,” said Murphy.

