Deputy suspended after alleged DUI crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford has suspended Steven House without pay after he was arrested Thursday by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NewsChannel 7 was told House was employed as a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to Sheriff Ford, BCSO and Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a car crash and altercation on Thursday, on Ivydell Road in Fountain.

Law enforcement reports House was intoxicated and had driven his car into a ditch. He was sitting next to his car holding a three-year-old child when FHP arrived on the scene.

Officials report House was arguing with neighbors that had responded to assist him after the crash.

Sherriff Ford said House was also belligerent and resistant to the trooper that responded to the scene.

House was then arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail. Both organizations are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

According to jail records, House has been charged with battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, and driving under the influence.

“I am very disappointed at the conduct of Steven House,” Sheriff Ford said. “He was arrested and will be treated the same as anyone else exhibiting the same behavior.”

Sheriff Ford placed House on suspension without pay preceding termination.

